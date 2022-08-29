Texprocil expects orders worth ₹470 crore from 3-day event

The Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council of India, popularly known as Texprocil expects an export order of about ₹470 crore ($59 million) at the three-day reverse buyer-seller meet held recently in Mumbai.

The show had over 50 stalls of Indian suppliers displaying yarns, fabrics and home textiles, while international buyers from over twenty countries invited by Texprocil visited the event.

Manoj Patodia, Chairman, Texprocil said the exhibitors and visitors had made on-site bookings to the tune of $6.4 million (₹51 crore), while orders worth $59 million (₹470 crore) are in the negotiation phase.

Given the current global market dynamics for cotton textiles, the orders reflect encouraging business prospects in the coming months, he added.

The China Plus One strategy of most international buyers has helped textile companies in India bag good orders at the event.

During the show, region-wise B2B meetings were held. Also, Indian sellers had the opportunity to meet all the overseas buyers during these pre-scheduled B2B sessions, said Texprocil.