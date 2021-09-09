Thankappan takes charge as Spices Board chief

A G Thankappan, S N Trust executive committee member and SNDP Yogam councillor, has taken charge as the Chairman of Spices Board.

While assuming the office, Thankappan said his “focus will be to improve spices exports and protect the interests of the spice growers in the country”.

Thankappan assumed office in the presence of Spices Board Directors and senior officials at Sugandha Bhavan, the headquarters of Spices Board in Kochi.

“After joint discussions with the officials and the board members, we will work out programs as a collective effort to improve spice exports and cultivation,” added its Chairman.