The Netherlands offers help in tackling antimicrobial resistance

With the excessive, indiscriminate use of antibiotics triggering concerns, the Netherlands Government has said the Indian poultry industry and ecosystem could take a cue from its success story.

Taking the collaborative approach, the Netherlands has succeeded in reducing the incidence of the problem by about 60 per cent.

Following a six-month study in the country, during which it conducted interviews with stakeholders and reviewed literature on the subject, the Netherlands embassy here has come out with a preliminary report.

“Preliminary findings of a study on antimicrobial resistance shows that antibiotics are often used indiscriminately (through feed additives). Antibiotic resistance is increasing,” Ilse van Dijl, agricultural attaché at the Netherlands embassy in New Delhi, told BusinessLine.

She says the Dutch ecosystem took the collaborative approach to reduce the incidence of the problem. "You don't need to reinvent the wheel. The Dutch companies can offer solutions to help the poultry firms address the issue," she said.

“It was a big topic in the Netherlands about 10 years ago. We tackled the issue by partnering the stakeholders. We could reduce the problem by 60 per cent,” she said.

“In order to address the problem, we need to have data about the incidence, where it is happening, the important stakeholders, availability of vaccines and awareness levels. The government has a big role to play,” she said.

The Dutch study underlines the need for a collaborative approach, involving different departments, State governments, industry bodies and other stakeholders.

“The study identifies the need for a good disease surveillance mechanism and a proper incidence reporting system. There is also a need for a robust regulatory regime, legislation and enforcement,” she said.

Besides conducting research on both commercial and backyard farming, there is a need to increase awareness and take measures for capacity building.