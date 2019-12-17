The Netherlands offers help in tackling antimicrobial resistance

Andhra Pradesh casts its shadow
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With the excessive, indiscriminate use of antibiotics triggering concerns, the Netherlands Government has said the Indian poultry industry and ecosystem could take a cue from its success story.
Taking the collaborative approach, the Netherlands has succeeded in reducing the incidence of the problem by about 60 per cent.
Following a six-month study in the country, during which it conducted interviews with stakeholders and reviewed literature on the subject, the Netherlands embassy here has come out with a preliminary report.
“Preliminary findings of a study on antimicrobial resistance shows that antibiotics are often used indiscriminately (through feed additives). Antibiotic resistance is increasing,” Ilse van Dijl, agricultural attaché at the Netherlands embassy in New Delhi, told BusinessLine.
She says the Dutch ecosystem took the collaborative approach to reduce the incidence of the problem. "You don't need to reinvent the wheel. The Dutch companies can offer solutions to help the poultry firms address the issue," she said.
“It was a big topic in the Netherlands about 10 years ago. We tackled the issue by partnering the stakeholders. We could reduce the problem by 60 per cent,” she said.
“In order to address the problem, we need to have data about the incidence, where it is happening, the important stakeholders, availability of vaccines and awareness levels. The government has a big role to play,” she said.
The Dutch study underlines the need for a collaborative approach, involving different departments, State governments, industry bodies and other stakeholders.
“The study identifies the need for a good disease surveillance mechanism and a proper incidence reporting system. There is also a need for a robust regulatory regime, legislation and enforcement,” she said.
Besides conducting research on both commercial and backyard farming, there is a need to increase awareness and take measures for capacity building.
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
With competition surrounding it, this phone stands little chance with its dated specs and lacklustre ...
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Demand forecast for next year is bleak while supply from China is expected to be stable
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...