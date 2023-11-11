Climate change is a growing threat that people who depend on agriculture face in India. And that is two out of every three Indians! Debt and financial distress, price volatility of agricultural produce, hurdles to market access, stagnant if not falling public investment in the sector, land degradation, water scarcity and the perennial issues of inadequate irrigation and lack of agricultural diversification are some the faces of the many-headed hydra that the Indian farmer faces.

Undoubtedly, the Green Revolution of the 1960s transformed India from a food-deficit nation to a food-surplus one, and today, India is a world leader in the production of many crops. However, even Dr M S Swaminathan, considered the “Father of the Green Revolution” in his later years, advocated for small farmers, environmental conservation, and equitable agricultural practices.

Intensifying vulnerabilities

These concerns are essential considering that the impact of climate change, from extreme weather events to erratic rainfall patterns, have intensified the vulnerabilities of small farmers worldwide. The need for climate justice is crucial considering those least responsible for the emission of greenhouse gases are disproportionately affected by climate change. Their limited access to resources, including land, water and modern agricultural technologies, leaves them unprepared to cope with climatic challenges. In India, the effects of climate change are particularly stark. Erratic monsoons, increased heatwaves and changing pest patterns have disrupted farming practices.

Bio-fertilizers and climate change mitigation: A green solution for agriculture

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, climate-smart agriculture (CSA) is “an approach that helps guide actions to transform agri-food systems towards green and climate-resilient practices.” For example, in the drought-prone regions of India, farmers are increasingly cultivating drought-resistant crops like millet. These resilient grains require less water, making them suitable for arid conditions. Additionally, to cope with irregular rainfall, farmers are embracing rainwater harvesting to help conserve precious water resources. Further, faced with the impact of climate change, many marginalised farmers in India are resorting to organic farming, which is pesticide-free, promotes healthier ecosystems and soil fertility, and increases crop resilience to climate change impacts. In other instances, marginalised farmers diversify their crop portfolios to spread risk and reduce vulnerabilities as part of climate-smart agriculture. By cultivating various crops, they can adapt to changing conditions and protect themselves from yield losses.

No substitute for robust policy

Resilience isn’t limited to farming practices alone. Marginalised communities in India are adopting a holistic approach to climate change adaptation. For example, local communities, often through the assistance of non-governmental organisations, are creating community-based adaptation plans. These strategies are tailored to their specific needs, involving disaster preparedness, sustainable forest management and climate-resilient infrastructure. On the other hand, education and awareness campaigns are crucial in building resilience. Marginalised farmers increasingly access information about climate-smart practices through workshops, training programmes and digital platforms. This knowledge empowers them to make informed decisions.

While the resilience of marginalised farmers in India is commendable, it is not a substitute for robust policy support. To bolster their efforts, we need to strengthen the hands of all farmers, especially the landless agricultural labour and small farmers who make up the bulk of the population. The NSS 77th Round on land and holdings of rural households in India revealed that nearly 85 per cent have holdings of less than one hectare, and 6.4 per cent are landless. There is an urgent need to revive the long-forgotten agenda of land reforms and ensure land to the tiller. This slogan should also include women farmers, as women make up nearly 63 per cent of India’s agricultural workforce, and gender-determined roles may keep them away from the actual practice of tilling the field.

Marine life in Asian countries most affected by climate change, warn scientists

We need to understand that, in many cases, the agro-ecological practices of small farmers are out of necessity, as they can’t afford chemical inputs and pesticides. The scheme of paying farmers for ecological services when they pursue agriculture with a low or positive impact on local ecologies will not only make a virtue of necessity, making agriculture more climate resistant, but it will also bring down poverty. In many cases, landless labour can be made custodians of natural resources in the area, including water bodies, local groves, forests and pastureland. The MGNREGA can easily be tweaked to become the world’s largest ecological services payment scheme.

Ensuring success

We urgently need to consider targeted investments in climate-smart agriculture, water management and disaster resilience. In addition, easy access to credit and financial support can enable farmers to adopt climate-resilience practices. Microfinance institutions and community-based lending models can play a significant role.

The resilience of marginalised farmers in India is not an isolated phenomenon. It mirrors the efforts of small farmers worldwide who are finding innovative ways to combat climate change. These efforts contribute to their well-being, global food security, and climate mitigation. Collaboration on an international scale is essential to ensure the success of these initiatives. Climate-resilient practices from India and other nations can be shared, creating a repository of knowledge to help small farmers adapt to changing conditions.

The resilience of marginalised farmers in the face of climate change is an inspiration. Their resourcefulness in adopting climate-smart agricultural practices and community-based adaptation exemplifies the potential of grassroots initiatives. However, this resilience should be complemented by support policies and investments that can amplify their impact. The global community should take note of these efforts and actively seek ways to support small farmers in their struggle for climate resilience, both in India and across the world.

Perumal is Communications Officer and Mathai, Head Communications at ActionAid Association