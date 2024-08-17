As of 2024, India’s agricultural sector had reached a significant milestone, with foodgrain production hitting 330.5 million tonnes in the 2022-23 cycle, a remarkable increase from 265.0 million tonnes in 2013-14.

This surge reflects not only the sector’s growth but also the increasing demand for more sustainable and environmentally-friendly agricultural practices. The organic farming industry, in particular, has seen rapid expansion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37 per cent and is projected to reach approximately ₹625.69 billion by 2028. This shift toward sustainability is driven by both consumer demand and policy initiatives, making market research a vital tool in guiding these developments.

Market research plays a crucial role in understanding these evolving consumer preferences and market dynamics. By providing insights into trends such as the increasing adoption of organic farming practices and the rising demand for coarse grains like millet and sorghum, market research helps shape strategies that align with both economic and environmental goals. This research is not only essential for driving innovation and resource management but also for informing policies that support sustainable agriculture.

Here, market research emerges as a vital tool in shaping sustainable agricultural practices, providing insights that drive innovation, efficiency, and environmental stewardship.

Understanding consumer demand, trends

Market research has revealed that, for example, the production of organically cultivated crops has increased by close to 15 per cent annually over the past decade. Armed with this knowledge, farmers can transition to organic farming methods that reduce the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, leading to healthier soil and water systems. Additionally, understanding the nuances of consumer preferences can help farmers adopt crop varieties and farming techniques that are more resilient to climate change, further contributing to sustainability.

Data aiding innovation

Innovation is at the heart of sustainable agriculture, and market research provides the data needed to drive this innovation. Through detailed analysis, researchers can identify gaps in the market and areas where sustainable practices can be implemented or improved.

For instance, precision farming—a method that uses technology to monitor and manage agricultural practices—has emerged as a result of market research. This method has been increasingly adopted, with research indicating a 20 per cent increase in its usage over the past five years. Precision farming involves using data on weather patterns, soil conditions, and crop health to optimise farming practices, reducing waste and increasing efficiency. Market research helps farmers understand which technologies are most effective and how to implement them, leading to more sustainable farming operations.

Enhancing resource management

Effective resource management is crucial for sustainable agriculture. Market research sheds light on the best practices for resource allocation, helping farmers make informed decisions about water usage, soil management, and crop rotation.

For example, research data shows that the production of coarse grains, such as millet and sorghum, has increased by 30 per cent in the last 10 years due to rising market demand. By aligning crop choices with these conditions, farmers can reduce the need for artificial inputs like fertilizers and irrigation, thus preserving natural resources. Furthermore, market research can help in developing and promoting crop rotation schedules that maintain soil health and reduce the risk of pest infestations, leading to more sustainable farming systems.

Informing policy and advocacy

Market research plays a critical role in shaping agricultural policies and advocacy efforts. Policymakers rely on research data to develop regulations and incentives that promote sustainable practices. For example, studies have shown that sustainable farming practices can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 40 per cent, which has led to policy incentives for adopting such methods.

Moreover, market research empowers advocacy groups with the information they need to campaign for sustainable agricultural practices. By demonstrating the market viability and consumer demand for sustainable products, these groups can influence policy changes and encourage broader adoption of sustainable practices within the industry.

Building sustainable supply chains

Sustainable agriculture is not just about on-farm practices; it extends to the entire supply chain. Market research helps in understanding and developing sustainable supply chain practices, from production to distribution to consumption. By identifying the most efficient and eco-friendly methods for processing, packaging, and transporting agricultural products, businesses can minimize their environmental footprint.

For example, research may reveal that consumers prefer minimal packaging or biodegradable materials. Agricultural businesses can then adjust their packaging strategies to meet these preferences, reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainability. Additionally, research into efficient transportation methods can help reduce the carbon footprint associated with getting products from farm to table.

Conclusion

In conclusion, market research is a cornerstone of sustainable agricultural practices. It provides the insights needed to understand consumer demand, drive innovation, enhance resource management, inform policy, and build sustainable supply chains. With the production of organic crops rising steadily by 15 per cent annually and the increased adoption of sustainable methods reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent, the role of market research in promoting sustainable agriculture is undeniable. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change and resource depletion, leveraging market research to transition towards sustainable practices will be crucial in meeting the needs of today while preserving the environment for future generations.

The author is Managing Director, Takumi International.