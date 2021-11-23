There is ample production of fertiliser and no shortage across the country: Mansukh Mandaviya

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The Centre has claimed that there is no shortage of fertiliser in the country even if it admitted that there was a spurt in demand for DAP. The government also has called for enhanced use of nano-urea and organic fertiliser to prevent degradation of soil.
“There is ample production of fertiliser and no shortage across the country,” union minister of chemicals and fertliser Mansukh Mandaviya said while virtually reviewing fertiliser availability across the country with State agriculture ministers.
“Let us also explore options and promote use of alternative fertilisers such as Nano Urea and organic fertiliser which protect the soil and are more productive,” he added.
Also read: Fertiliser shortage leaves Kerala's plantation sector worried
“Less amount of nano Urea will be used contrary to the quantity used at present and contribute to higher nutrient use efficiency,” Mandaviya said.
The nano-fertiliser holds great promise for application in plant nourishment because of the size-dependent qualities, high surface-volume ratio, and unique properties, the fertiliser ministry said in a statement.
IFFCO has started production of nano Urea and the work on nano DAP is ongoing, the Union Minister informed.
Agriculture Ministers from 18 States participated in the review meeting.
