Thoothukudi, adjoining port record isolated heavy rain from remnant ‘low’

Thoothukudi and Thoothukudi Port led the stations in Tamil Nadu received heavy to very heavy rain during the 24 hours ending yesterday (Tuesday) morning with rainfall amounts of 10 cm and 9 cm, respectively, according to the Chennai Meteorological Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Among other centres recording moderate to rainfall include Vathalai Anaicut, Labbaikudikadu and Thuvakudi (3 cm each); Agaram Seegoor, Budalur, Srimushnam, Tiruchendur, Vepur, Viralimalai and Manapparai (2 cm each). A weather-friendly trough from an erstwhile low-pressure has been hanging low over Tamil Nadu yesterday (Tuesday) but has moved away off to Kerala coast this (Wednesday) morning.

A few others experienced light rainfall of 1 cm each, including over Tozhudur, Veppanthattai Palavidithi, Pelandurai, Neyveli, Tiruchirapalli Airport, Musiri, Ayyampettai, Samayapuram, Sankarapuram, Sendurai, Ponmalai, Eraiyur, Parangipettai, Kulithalai, Grand Anaicut, Thanjai Papanasam, Jayamkondam, Mangalapuram, and Thammampatti.

Rain for Kerala, parts of Karnataka

The IMD national centre in New Delhi said a cylonic circulation persists over the South-East Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast as does a trough from there to the Konkan coast across Coastal Karnataka, having moved in from Tuesday’s Gulf of Mannar-North Tamil Nadu coast alignment.

The trough will continue to facilitate confluence of winds and set up a wet spell over Kerala and adjoining Kerala for the next few days. Easterly winds from the Bay and north-westerlies from the Arabian Sea will interact to oversee this spell.

The IMD has forecast isolated/scattered light to moderate rain/thundershowers over Kerala and Mahe during the next five days, and over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during the next three days.

Hailstorms for Maharashtra

Isolated light/moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds may persist over Maharashtra, Gujarat, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh until tomorrow (Thursday). Isolated hailstorms may break out over North Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining Marathawada today (Wednesday).

The US National Centres for Environmental Prediction persists with the outlook for intermittent showers for Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, and parts of Tamil Nadu into the third week of March with possibility of major activity building over the South-East Bay of Bengal towards the end of this period.