Though factories open, tea trade is halted in TN

Covid-19 impact: PM must consult with trade unions for workers’ revival package, says labour economist
KR Shyam Sundar offers suggestions to prevent potential unrest arising out of the escalating unemployment ...
Although the Centre revised its earlier order and permitted the tea industry, including plantations, to work with 50 per cent of the workers, subject to conforming to the requirements for Covid-19 care, the tea trade in Coonoor and Coimbatore is waiting for the lockdown period to end.
In the Nilgiris, some estates and factories are functioning following the permission granted by the district collector. Sources told Business Line that they are just piling up the stocks as they have orders on hand.
“We will send the new teas only when transportation becomes normal,” an executive of a tea factory said.
However, those dependent on auctions for trading their teas are not keen on producing tea during this lockdown period.
The Coonoor Tea Trade Association has decided that the offices of the CTTA and the warehouses will remain closed till April 14. Also, it will hold the sale (Sale 13) only on April 18.
Meanwhile, Tea Board has released the country’s production data for February.
“India produced 14.53 million kg (mkg) against 14.80 mkg in February 2019, marking a fall of 1.82 per cent”, Rajesh Gupta, compiler of annual Global Tea Digest, said.
North India, which did not have any production in January, posted an output of 1.24 mkg against 4.64 mkg in January 2019, marking a massive decline of 73.28 per cent.
On the contrary, thanks to better weather conditions, South Indian output rose to 13.29 mkg from 10.16 mkg in February 2019, marking a gain of 30.81 per cent.
“Our compilation shows that in the first two months, India’s production rose to 30.54 mkg from 29.02 mkg in Jan-Feb 2019. This increase of 1.52 mkg marks a gain of 5.24 per cent”, Rajesh Gupta noted.
The cumulative output in the two months in South India rose to 29.30 mkg from 24.38 mkg, marking an increase of 20.18 per cent, he said.
KR Shyam Sundar offers suggestions to prevent potential unrest arising out of the escalating unemployment ...
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
Urban waste pickers deliver an essential service without government support or recognition
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Amid all the turmoil in the market, the Hindustan Unilever (HUL) stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,323.45 last ...
Even as otherequity schemes plummeted, pharma MFs contained the fall to a large extent
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...