Three-day Aquabe 2019 conference to begin in Kochi on Nov 28

Aquabe 2019, India’s very first international conference on blue economy and aquatic resources, will begin on November 28 at Hotel Le Meridien.
The three-day conference, hosted by the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) will discuss development and growth of economy through sustainable exploitation of sea and inland water resources.
State Fisheries Minister J.Mercykutty Amma will inaugurate the conference. Nomvuyo Nokwe, Secretary General of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA),an international organisation of 22 countries sharing coastline of Indian Ocean, will deliver the key note address.
The concept of blue economy is proposed to initiate appropriate programmes for the sustainable harnessing of ocean resources for the development of a country along with world economic system. The objective of the conference is to draw a suitable roadmap for India to promote smart, sustainable and inclusive growth and generate employment opportunities utilising marine and inland aqua resources in a green and healthy manner, said Ramachandran, Vice Chancellor, Kufos said.
Covering 75 per cent of the global surface and 80 per cent of global trade, marine ecosystems constitute a key resource for economic development. On the basis of the strategic location among Indian Ocean region, Kerala, which has 588 km coastline, has a great potential to grow on the blue economy in a sustainable, inclusive manner with people-centered approach, he said.
The main themes selected on the IORA guidelines included Aquatic Resources Management (living and non living), Aquatic production systems, climate change impacts on blue economy, ocean health and global warming.
Considering the importance of the conference, the External Affairs Ministry is organising a special session for the benefit of fisheries sector of Somalia and Yemen.
A one-day all India colloquium of aqua farmers, scientists, policy makers and fisheries industrialists will also be held on Saturday, which will focus on ground level issues and requirements so as to establish a communication mechanism among policymakers, farmers and Industrialists.
