The ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) will organise a three-day international conference on nutri cereals here beginning October 17. The International Nutri Cereal Convention 6.0 will discuss the current issues and strategies to mainstream millets as a commodity of the decade.

“The conference is aimed at bringing together all the stakeholders from the nutri cereals industry, including policymakers, academicians, researchers, NGOs, research and development institutes and farmers,” B Dayakar Rao, Chief Executive Officer of IIMR’s Technology Business Incubator (Nutrihub), has said.

The three-day event would also comprise a millet roadshow, millet startup exhibition and technical sessions on various issues around millets, Rao, who is also the Nodal Officer for the National Millet Mission, said.

Some of the topics for discussion include – millets for climate resilience and food security; mainstreaming millets for health and nutritional security; how to increase productivity; research and development in varietal improvement; and value-addition and shelf-life enhancement.

Raju Bhupati, Founder-CEO of millet snack startup Troo Good; Krishna Reddy, Founder of Nourish You; and V K Singh, Director of ICAR-CRIDA (Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture) will address the sessions.