Three firms to invest ₹887 crore in Telangana to set up jute factories

Three companies - Gloster Ltd, MBG Commodities Pvt Ltd and Kaleshwaram Agro Private Ltd - have signed agreements with the Telangana Government to set up jute mills in the State with an aggregate investment of ₹887 crore.

The mills will generate over 10,400 jobs directly.

Gloster Ltd will invest about ₹330 crore to set up the jute mill in Warangal district, creating 3,400 jobs; MBG Commodities will invest about ₹254 crore to set up an integrated jute mill in Sircilla district. It is expected to provide 3,400 jobs.

Kaleshwaram Agro, will set up an integrated jute mill with an investment of ₹303 crore in Kamareddy district and provide jobs to 3,600 people, a government statement said on Friday.