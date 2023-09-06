Maharashtra on Wednesday started releasing an ex-gratia of ₹350 per quintal to onion farmers who have sold their produce between February 1 and March 31, 2023. This ex-gratia will be applicable for a maximum of 200 quintals of onions sold by a farmer during this specified timeframe.

The purpose behind this initiative is to assist farmers in recovering losses they suffered as a result of policy decisions and natural disasters.

The statement issued by the government added that about three lakh onion farmers will receive a total ex-gratia of ₹300 crore in the first phase. The second phase will be started soon, the statement, said. The grant will be deposited in the bank accounts of onion farmers.

Post-farmers’ stir

The State government’s move comes after the recent agitation by onion farmers who came to the streets against the State and the Union Government’s policies. Farmers in Maharashtra had opposed the union government’s move to impose export duty on onion.

Meanwhile, onion farmers are unhappy with the State’s help and have demanded that the government increase ex-gratia amount. Farmers said the amount offered by the government is not sufficient to recover losses they have suffered.

