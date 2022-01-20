 Thrips attack: Spices Board gets down to work

With a ‘new invasive’ thrips virus causing extensive damage to the chilli crop in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Spices Board has directed officials to immediately look for damage control measures and screen for varieties that can withstand the virulent attack of the virus.

GVL Narasimha Rao, Chairman of the Chilli Task Force Committee set up by the board, conducted a videoconference on Wednesday to discuss the issue with scientists from Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), Dr YSR Agriculture University, National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (NBAIR) and representatives from several other institutes.

This meeting was a follow-up of a recent visit by a Central team led by Rao to some of the areas infested by the pest.

The pest, which attacked nearly half of the four lakh acres of chilli in Telangana, completely damaged the crop. In some areas farmers had uprooted the plants, unable to tackle the pest.

Recommendations

Rao asked the scientists to develop an advisory to educate the farmers about Good Agriculture Practices and recommend low-cost material to tackle the pest and cultivation of short duration chilli varieties.

“We need to evolve a comprehensive action plan to help the farmers manage and survive the pest attack,” he said.

Rao asked the IIHR to take the lead, analyse and screen for chilli varieties that are resistant to thrips attack.

He directed the IIHR entomologists to screen existing molecules which can be used against Thrips and identify natural enemies with help of other institutes like NBAIR.

The major reasons cited for serious infestation by invasive Thrips were identified as the indiscriminate usage of pesticides and excessive application of nitrogenous fertilisers. Untimely rains in October-November last year, which was followed by humid conditions too were cited as reasons for the outbreak of the Thrips attack.