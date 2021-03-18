Thunderstorms, rains to keep mercury at bay in many parts of India, says IMD

Thunderstorms and rain are expected to return to many parts of the country including Central India and the Peninsula to help keep the mercury at bay and prevent heat wave conditions from developing over these regions except in parts of Saurashtra and Kutch to the extreme western border of the country.

The showery trend would be more pronounced from Tuesday next when “intense” (strong) western disturbance crosses in and triggers fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall with isolated heavy to sustain the hills in North-West India and isolated to scattered rain over the adjoining plains.

Rain from wind interaction

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) update on Thursday evening said that interaction between opposing winds would trigger isolated rainfall over Central and adjoining West India, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh. It will be isolated to scattered over the South Peninsula, Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands indicating to the expected build-up over the Bay of Bengal.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts said that intense thundershowers may lash parts of Kerala during the 24 hours ending on Friday evening. These would be on show largely over Ernakulam and Idukki districts in Central Kerala and Thrissur, Malappuram and Palakkad in the North. Over Central India, thundershowers would be pronounced over Amravati and Chandrapur (Maharashtra).

On Thursday, a prevailing western disturbance was parked over Jammu & Kashmir as a cyclonic circulation under whose influence isolated rainfall/snowfall was forecast over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Uttar Pradesh during the course of the day. A cyclonic circulation each was located over East Rajasthan and over Marathawada capable of setting off volatile thundery weather over the regions.

Winds over Central India

Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 km/hr) has been forecast over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh until the weekend. Isolated hailstorm is also likely over West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on Friday.

The hailstorm will spread out to East Madhya Pradesh on Friday and over Marathawada and Telangana on Friday and Saturday. Isolated rainfall is likely over the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya during the next 4-5 days (into early next week), the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the incoming intense western disturbance will spark scattered to widespread rainfall/snowfall over the hills of North-West India.