TiE Kerala to hold agripreneur meet on August 31

TiE Kerala is organising a state agriculture sector focused programme called ‘Agripreneur 2019’ at Hotel Windsor Castle, Kottayam on August 31 .

R Chandra Babu, Vice Chancellor, Kerala Agricultural University will inaugurate the event.

“The conference would deal with current state of agriculture sector in the State faces today and solutions that could propel its growth,” said MSA Kumar, President TiE Kerala.

The summit will bring together experts and innovators to give latest updates on technically competent and futuristic ideas to steer the state’s agri-business chain both upstream (filed activities) and downstream (marketing and food processing).

“Establishment of new agri models, profitable farming, identifying new markets, evolving new trade systems and ensuring rapid growth and sustainable success are the key areas of panel discussions,” Kumar said.

Jojo George, Programme Chair said that “the focus is on how to approach farming as a well integrated enterprise incorporating, not just adopting latest technologies but all aspects of an enterprise, which would mean management of costs, human resources, finance, marketing and communications.”

The programme would also discuss success stories in agriculture, future of farming, new technologies, allied activities, agri startups, best practices and agricultural clusters.