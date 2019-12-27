Till Nov 30, over 7 cr farmers got PM-Kisan benefits; 20 per cent from Uttar Pradesh

The Chinese juggernaut is beginning to roll in India
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme has transferred financial benefits to around 7.6 crore farmers till November 30.
Interestingly, more than 20 per cent of the beneficiaries are from Uttar Pradesh.
The Centre had implemented PM-Kisan, an income support scheme for farmers to enable them take care of expenses related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs, with effect from December 1, 2018.
Launched on February 24, the scheme provides eligible beneficiaries ₹6,000 a year, in three instalments of ₹2,000 each.
In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, had stated that 7.6 crore got the financial benefit under ‘PM-Kisan’ scheme till November 30. His reply had estimated the number of holdings for transfer of benefits at 14 crore till November 30.
In another reply, the Minister gave State-wise break-up of beneficiaries. According to that list, the number of beneficiaries from Uttar Pradesh stood at 1.70 crore, accounting for around 22.37 per cent of total number of beneficiaries. It was followed by Maharashtra at 70.47 lakh (9.26 per cent), and Karnataka at 46.91 lakh (6.16 per cent).
Around 32.81 lakh (4.31 per cent) beneficiaries from the North-East States got the benefit of the scheme till November 30.Of the 7.6 crore beneficiaries, 5.96 crore (78.36 per cent) were from the general category, 92 lakh (12.09 per cent) from the Scheduled Castes (SC) category, and 72.55 lakh (9.53 per cent) were from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.
The share of beneficiaries from the ST category stood at 99.59 per cent in Nagaland, 97 per cent in Meghalaya, 95.43 per cent in Mizoram, 84.27 per cent in Manipur, and 52.97 per cent in Tripura.
There was no SC beneficiary in Punjab till November 30.
The Minister said in the reply that ₹75,000 crore wasallocated for the scheme for 2019-20, and around ₹35,000 crore has been disbursed so far.
According to data available on the ‘PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi’ portal, the total number of beneficiaries stood at 8.45 crore (as on December 20). Of this, UP accounted for a major share of 1.92 crore beneficiaries. This was followed by Maharashtra (79.59 lakh), Rajasthan (56.11 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (53.45 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (50.76 lakh) and Bihar (50.45 lakh).
