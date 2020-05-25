Agri Business

Time to hike edible oil import duties: SEA

Press Trust of India New Delhi | Updated on May 25, 2020 Published on May 25, 2020

SEA wants import of refined palm oil or palmolien banned   -  istock/slpu9945

As India’s 2010 pact with Malaysia and Indonesia came to an end, the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) on Monday said the government should hike Customs duty on soya, sunflower and crude palm oils and encourage domestic production.

The trade body also urged the government to ban the import of refined palm oils or palmolien in order to encourage domestic production. These are some of the short-term measures SEA has submitted to the government for making India self-sufficient in edible oils.

Low import duties

“No nation can afford to compromise its edible oil security to the extent of almost 70 per cent of its annual consumption. This situation calls for corrective actions to be taken up on priority,” SEA President Atul Chaturvedi said in a statement. “Low import duties on edible oils over the years have practically made our farmers lose interest in oilseed cultivation. No wonder India’s oilseed production has remained stagnant but consumption of edible oils driven by improved affluence has skyrocketed and has been growing at the rate of 3 to 4 per cent per annum,” he said.

However, the agreements that India had signed with Indonesia and Malaysia in 2010 were not allowing India to raise duties. “The good news is that the agreements have now lapsed and India is free to raise duties,” he said. SEA has suggested the government increase import duties on soya and sunflower oils to 45 per cent from the current 37.5 per cent, while those on crude palm oils to 50 per cent. Besides, import of refined palm oil or palmolien should be totally banned, it added.

Non-traditional oils

That apart, high oil import duties will also help in better exploitation of non-traditional sources of oils such as rice bran, cottonseed and tree-borne oilseeds, he added. SEA also pitched for the launch of an oilseed mission without delay and entry of private companies in this sector.

Among long-term measures, SEA has suggested the government encourage Punjab and Haryana farmers to divert land to corn or sunflower in kharif season and mustard in rabi season.

“We should target 25 per cent land diversion as it would go a long way in breaking the wheat-rice cycle in these States. We keep producing wheat and rice much in excess of our requirement and are importing edible oils. This diversion will also help in reducing water consumption in these States,” the SEA president said.

Palm cultivation

SEA regretted that palm is not treated as a plantation crop in India unlike in other parts of the world. “Due to this anomalous situation of not treating oil palm as a plantation crop, the private sector cannot invest in palm plantation even though huge opportunity exists in India,” it said.

As per the government study, India has the potential of cultivating palm on 2 million hectares. The current area under oil palm is only 0.3 million hectares. “Palm oil yield is around 4 tonne per hectare, which is the highest among oilseeds and will go a long way in reducing import dependence,” SEA said.

The potential of palm oil production in India is almost 8 million tonnes against the current production of about 0.25 million tonnes. There is a need to fix a target of bringing a minimum of 1 million hectares under oil palm in the next four years, it added.

Published on May 25, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Sincerely,

Support Quality Journalism
palm oil
oilseeds and edible oil
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Copra price improves: Huge stock of coconut oil piles up with producers
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.