Tirth Agro Tech in JV with German firm to develop root crop machines

Agriculture implements manufacturer Tirth Agro Technology Pvt Ltd, which owns the Shaktiman brand, and German farm machinery and technology provider Grimme on Friday announced a joint venture to develop and market root crop machines in India.

The 50:50 joint venture will use the German technology from Grimme and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities of Shaktiman to design and develop full-line solutions for potato and other root crops, including turmeric and garlic.

The joint venture looks to capitalise on the Indian market, the world's second largest potato producer. It will enable both the partners to optimise their current and future capabilities in the sub-75 HP category.

Dinesh Vashishtha, Chief Sales & Marketing officer, Tirth Agro Technology, said, “The JV will be able to bridge the big gaps in farm mechanisation for potato cultivation in India with availability of technically advance, indigenised and affordable machines. The JV aims to provide a complete fam machinery solution starting from seed beed preparation to post harvest solutions for root crops such as potato, onion, garlic and turmeric. .”

.“We aim to sell 1,000 machines every year in three to five years,” said Vashishtha.