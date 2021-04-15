Tirur betel leaves growers seek Centre’s support to promote it overseas

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Tirur betel leaf farmers have approached the Centre with a request to take some initiatives to enable further value-addition for the GI-tagged Tirur Vettila in view of its medicinal properties.
This would open up new opportunities for the product in overseas markets, Tirur Betel Leaf Producers Society has said.
To leverage the benefit of the GI tag, the Society has urged the government to include the commodity in the trade promotion campaigns organised by the ministries concerned in both domestic and international fora.
In a memorandum submitted to S Jaishankar, Union External Affairs Minister, Beerankutty Melethil, Secretary, Tirur Betel Leaf Producers Society, also urged the Centre to reinstate exports of Tirur vettila and promote its quality and uniqueness under the Ministry through its various schemes, mechanisms and the government’s mission abroad.
Tirur vettila is produced in Tirur in Kerala’s Malappuram district on 266 hectares and is unique for its significantly high content of total chlorophyl and protein in fresh leaves. Eugenol is the major essential oil in Tirur vettila contributing to its pungency and its shelf period is higher compared to other betel leaves.
As researchers certify, the antioxidant property is more in Tirur vettila adding to its medicinal properties. This betel leaf is more pungent than any other cultivars, Melethil said.
Since Tirur vettila is of great medicinal value, the society requested the Minister to issue immediate direction to national agricultural institutes to conduct research on medicinal properties in order to upscale its use in ayurveda. The government should include the product in farm tourism and Ayush initiatives and promote its use in the production of ayurvedic medicines.
The lockdown last year had forced farmers to abandon the harvest in June and July. However, the starting of train services had helped to recover some demand in North Indian markets on a lower note.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...