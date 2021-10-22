TN CM writes to Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya; urges him to supply fertilisers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday wrote to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya requesting him to supply the proposed fertilisers to Tamil Nadu, and an additional 25,000 metric tonnes (MT) of DAP fertilizers and 10,000 MT of MOP fertilizers.

Thanks to good monsoon, the area of paddy cultivation has crossed 4.9 lakh acres. Moreover, all the major dams have been opened after many years, leading to more than 10 lakh acres of paddy cultivation. This has increased the area under cultivation to 2.72 lakh acres over the last year. As a result, the total area of land cultivated by crops has crossed 55.5 lakh acres.

From October 26, samba cultivation is set to be bright this year, and the demand for all fertilizers, especially urea fertilizer, will increase this year.

The Centre had proposed to provide 4.911 lakh MT of urea from April to September 2021. But since fertilizer companies have so far supplied only 3.852 lakh MT of urea, there is a deficit of 1.059 lakh MT. Similarly, 1.47 lakh MT DAP to be provided during the above period, fertilizer companies have supplied only 1.15 lakh MT of fertilizers, resulting in a shortage of 32,000 MT.

Samba cultivation period is very important for Tamil Nadu. This year, the State Government has planned to produce all food grains, including 125 lakh MT of rice, cereals and pulses and increase the size of cultivated land.

Urea and DAP the shortage in fertilizer supply will severely affect grain yields and also affect farmers' income.

Therefore, the appropriate orders have been issued to the appropriate officers and the overall urea as per the plan and an additional 25,000 MT DAP. Fertilizers and 10,000 MT MOP Fertilizers, the letter said.