TN govt to give special incentive to sugarcane farmers

The Tamil Nadu government will pay a special incentive of ₹150 per tonne to sugarcane farmers for the 2020-21 crushing season. This is over and above the fair and remunerative price of ₹2,707.5 per tonne linked to 9.5 per cent sugar recovered announced by the Centre and Transitional Production Incentive of ₹42.50 per tonne announced for 2020-21 crushing seasons.

The State government had earlier this month sanctioned ₹54.70 crore for providing the special incentive. The announcement will enable the farmers to get ₹2,900 per tonne for the sugarcane supplied to cooperative, public and private sector sugar mills from the command area of each sugar mill, said a government order (GO).

Meanwhile, all the sugar mills have been directed to submit a report on the quantity of cane supplied by each farmer during the 2020-21 crushing season along with bank account details to the Department of Sugar.

The Commissioner of Sugar in consultation with the Government Data Centre (GDC) will compile the data received from the mills and prepare a database of farmers. For the speedy and effective implementation of the scheme, a third-party consultant will be engaged for data entry and also provide necessary inputs to the District Level Committee and compile the UTR Nos as evidence for disbursement of Direct Benefit Transfer, the GO said.

The Office of Commissioner of Sugar in consultation with the GDC and Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency will design and create a mill-wise farmers’ database.

The list of farmers found eligible will be pasted in the sugar mill office, village administrative office and block development office for better transparency. The amount will be transferred directly to the farmers’ bank accounts. “From the data collection to transfer of the special incentive, It is estimated that within 9 months the entire procedure can be completed,” GO said.