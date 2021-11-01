TN, Kerala need to be watchful as ‘low’ heads into Arabian Sea

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu need to continue to be watchful as a persisting low-pressure area over Sri Lanka and south coastal Tamil Nadu crosses over into the Comorin area to the other side (West) of Sri Lanka along a now-familiar track.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says that the ‘low’ may emerge into the South-East Arabian Sea (off Kerala coast and around the Lakshadweep Islands) in the next two days and move further out into the Arabian Sea later, intensifying a bit in the process.
This movement would further strengthen the flow of moisture-laden easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal across the North as well. The IMD had predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south interior and coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal on Monday.
A similar is outlook is valid for Kerala and Mahe on Tuesday and Wednesday as the ‘low’ bears down on the region from around the nearby waters. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and south interior Karnataka during the next 4-5 days.
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely also over coastal Karnataka for three days; over Lakshadweep on Tuesday and Wednesday; rain-deficit coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana on both Monday and Tuesday; and over north interior Karnataka on Friday.
Scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning are likely over south Konkan, Goa, and south Madhya Maharashtra for next five days and over Marathawada from Wednesday to Friday. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Konkan and Goa on Thursday and Friday.
An extended outlook for November 6 to 8 said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over the South Peninsula, while it will be scattered over the Islands, south Maharashtra, Goa, south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha where rainfall has been less than normal so far.
Short-to-medium range outlook from the IMD suggests that rain-friendly easterly wave activity may gather pace over the Bay from this week as the ‘low’ drifts away. This may ultimately help beef up the North-East monsoon flows to the Tamil Nadu coast later into the week.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...