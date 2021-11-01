TN, Kerala need to be watchful as ‘low’ heads into Arabian Sea

Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu need to continue to be watchful as a persisting low-pressure area over Sri Lanka and south coastal Tamil Nadu crosses over into the Comorin area to the other side (West) of Sri Lanka along a now-familiar track.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says that the ‘low’ may emerge into the South-East Arabian Sea (off Kerala coast and around the Lakshadweep Islands) in the next two days and move further out into the Arabian Sea later, intensifying a bit in the process.

Stronger easterly flows

This movement would further strengthen the flow of moisture-laden easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal across the North as well. The IMD had predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south interior and coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal on Monday.

A similar is outlook is valid for Kerala and Mahe on Tuesday and Wednesday as the ‘low’ bears down on the region from around the nearby waters. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and south interior Karnataka during the next 4-5 days.

Rainfall to spread out

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely also over coastal Karnataka for three days; over Lakshadweep on Tuesday and Wednesday; rain-deficit coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana on both Monday and Tuesday; and over north interior Karnataka on Friday.

Scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning are likely over south Konkan, Goa, and south Madhya Maharashtra for next five days and over Marathawada from Wednesday to Friday. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Konkan and Goa on Thursday and Friday.

Extended weather outlook

An extended outlook for November 6 to 8 said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over the South Peninsula, while it will be scattered over the Islands, south Maharashtra, Goa, south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha where rainfall has been less than normal so far.

Short-to-medium range outlook from the IMD suggests that rain-friendly easterly wave activity may gather pace over the Bay from this week as the ‘low’ drifts away. This may ultimately help beef up the North-East monsoon flows to the Tamil Nadu coast later into the week.