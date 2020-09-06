TNAU attempts mass multiplication of 'elite coconut' varieties through tissue culture

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Attempts are being made by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University to mass multiply elite coconut varieties through tissue culture to raise production and productivity of the nut.
Towards this groundbreaking innovation, TNAU’s Centre for Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology optimised in vitro culturing of the dissected embryo and regenerating them into whole plants. TNAU planted its tissue culture baby at the Coconut Garden on September 2 (World Coconut Day).
Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiative of the State Planning Commission is supporting this initiative.
TNAU sources said that the demand for coconut had increased 500 per cent in the last decade, widening the gap between supply and demand and necessitating the need for increased production and productivity.
Establishing elite coconut gardens and rejuvenating the existing aged coconut orchards would require quality seedlings, elite coconut genotypes. The current multiplication ratio of 1:1 would enable the supply of only about 30 per cent of the demand (3 to 3.5 million against 10 million seedlings demand). Multiplication rate has therefore to be increased to at least 1:20 without compromising on quality and genetic uniformity, say researchers.
To meet this demand in supply of quality seedlings as well as to reduce the number of nuts going for seed purpose, the farm varsity is making innovative attempts to mass multiply elite coconut genotypes through tissue culture.
N. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, TNAU said that the University is channelising its efforts towards increasing the multiplication ratio to 1:2, 1:4 and 1:8 to meet the demands of Tamil Nadu farmers.
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Meet the women micro entrepreneurs in Rajasthan’s villages
German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation ...
Bitcoins: Mouth-watering returns, but unregulated Which investment or asset has given the best returns from ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are trading above critical supports
Focus on industrial automation and digitisation, to pay off in the long run
Reasonable valuation and decent revenue visibility are key positives
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...