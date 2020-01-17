Agri Business

TNAU releases crop, horticultural varieties

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on January 17, 2020 Published on January 17, 2020

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has released seven agricultural crop varieties and six horticultural varieties for introduction in the State as Pongal gift to farmers.

The varietal release include 2 rice varieties — Co53 and ADT54, one variety of sugar cane — CoC 13339, a monopodia cotton (Co17), a blackgram variety VBN11, two millet varieties – Sorghum Co 32 and Tenai ATL 1.

The six varieties of horticultural crops recommended for release include banana – Co2, tomato hybrid – Co4, aggregatum onion – Co6, cassava – YTP 2, manila tamarind – PKM - MT2 and manathakkali – Co1.

While the Co53 could be introduced during late samba season and ADT54 could be released during thaladi season under irrigated conditions, the release said.

The mid-late high-yielding CoC13339 willreplace the current Co86032 sugarcane.

Co17 cotton will help promote mechanised harvest and high density planting; to overcome the yellow mosaic viral disease in pulses, Blackgram VBN11 is being introduced for adoption and the two millets have been introduced keeping in mind the nutritional security of children.

