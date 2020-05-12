TNEB imposes penalties on Nilgiris tea factories

Vivo V19: Think of it as a camera with a phone
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has slapped hefty penalties on tea factories in the Nilgiris for alleged violation of regulations.
The factories reopened on March 29 after some days of lockdown. They were required to follow certain technical provisions relating to power factor (PF) and maximum demand (MD).
“Machines suffer from normal wear and tear and hence we are required to fix some faulty sections of these technical aspects but this can be done only by electrical engineers who have to come from Coimbatore and other places,” L Vairavan, Secretary, the Nilgiri Bought Leaf Tea Manufacturers’ Association, told BusinessLine.
“Because of travel restrictions, these engineers are unable to attend to the faults now,” he said. “Also, we are unable to get the spareparts because of lockdown.”
“In all, the penalties would amount to lakhs of rupees. At a time when the government wants all departments to go slow on collections, TNEB has levied penalties that factories cannot afford to pay during the lockdown,” Vairavan said.
“We have, therefore, requested the Superintending Engineer of TNEB to waive penalties till the lockdown is lifted,” he added.
Meanwhile, TNEB has advised consumers to fix the Electricity Leak Control Board (ELCB) to the mail board and prevent accidents due to leakage.
