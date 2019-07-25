To enhance sustainability, Karnataka to amend Marine Fisheries Act

India in list of Nissan job axing targets worldwide
Karnataka government is planning to amend the laws to regulate marine fisheries, according to Ramakrishna, Director, Department of Fisheries, Karnataka.
Speaking at the launch of ‘Marine fisheries improvement project’, organised by Asian Fisheries Society in Mangaluru on Thursday, he said Kerala amended the Marine Fisheries Regulation Act in 2018.
The Kerala Act is a comprehensive one, he said. Karnataka is also contemplating to amend the Karnataka Marine Fisheries Regulation Act 1986 on the lines of Kerala.
Stating that the draft on the proposed amendment is ready, he said it has to be vetted at many levels. He hoped that Karnataka would bring out the amended Act in the near future.
Speaking on the occasion, Senthil Vel, Dean of College of Fisheries, Mangaluru, said marine fisheries regulations envisaged have to be seen in the backdrop of the prevailing scenario. Issues such as the decline in fisheries resources, degradation of ecosystem, and the pollution are a great matter of concern.
The proportion of over-exploitation of fish stock in the marine ecosystem has increased from 10-40 per cent within a matter of two decades.
He said pollution is another critical area where the stakeholders are not able to manage. Around 40 per cent of the sewage that is generated from the large cities is treated and the balance is let off in the marine waters.
On the IUU (illegal, unreported and unregulated) fisheries, he said the enforcement is little poor in these cases.
Stressing the need for ecosystem management in fisheries, he said there are no separate plans for ecosystem management in estuarine, coralline or island areas. There is blanket fishing happening in the entire region.
Highlighting the role of coast and oceans in poverty eradication, Vel said these are major economic areas and provide multiple opportunities for food security. There is a need to harvest, protect and use them in the most sustainable and judicious manner.
He said the ‘Marine fisheries improvement project’ will provide a roadmap for improving the marine sector not only for Karnataka but also for the entire country.
