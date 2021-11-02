To increase exports, Spices Board to focus on quality production of cardamom

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The Spices Board has taken steps to improve quality production of cardamom aimed at increasing exports including development of a nursery to ensure farmers get quality planting materials, said AG Thankappan, the Board Chairman.
Ninety per cent of the cardamom produce sold in the domestic market and cloud-based e-auction will bring in competitiveness resulting in the quality of cardamom, he said while speaking at the launch of cloud based live e-auction facility for small cardamom at the Spices Park at Puttady.
By launching a cloud-based e-auction facility, Spices Board has digitally integrated two of its e-auction centres at Bodinayakanur, Tamil Nadu and Puttady, Idukki expanding the market opportunity for cardamom growers and traders equally.
Also read: Spices Board to launch cloud based live e-auction for cardamom
The new facility will double the number of participants in the e-auction and the farmers will get to pitch their produce to a wider market place. Earlier farmers, traders and auctioneers had to travel between the auction facilities in Tamil Nadu and Kerala to take part in the auctions happening at the respective auction centres.
Dean Kuriakose, MP said that cardamom trade and export play a significant role in Kerala’s economy and the cloud based live e-auction will empower the supply chain ensuring hassle-free trade transactions benefitting the traders and farmers alike.
D Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board said that by introducing the technologically advanced platform the Board aims to expand the opportunity for farmers and traders in terms of market and competition ensuring better price realization for cardamom. By the introduction of the new platform, there is scope to conduct the e-auction in multi centres, if the stakeholder’s desires so, he added.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...