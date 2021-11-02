To increase exports, Spices Board to focus on quality production of cardamom

The Spices Board has taken steps to improve quality production of cardamom aimed at increasing exports including development of a nursery to ensure farmers get quality planting materials, said AG Thankappan, the Board Chairman.

Ninety per cent of the cardamom produce sold in the domestic market and cloud-based e-auction will bring in competitiveness resulting in the quality of cardamom, he said while speaking at the launch of cloud based live e-auction facility for small cardamom at the Spices Park at Puttady.

By launching a cloud-based e-auction facility, Spices Board has digitally integrated two of its e-auction centres at Bodinayakanur, Tamil Nadu and Puttady, Idukki expanding the market opportunity for cardamom growers and traders equally.

The new facility will double the number of participants in the e-auction and the farmers will get to pitch their produce to a wider market place. Earlier farmers, traders and auctioneers had to travel between the auction facilities in Tamil Nadu and Kerala to take part in the auctions happening at the respective auction centres.

Dean Kuriakose, MP said that cardamom trade and export play a significant role in Kerala’s economy and the cloud based live e-auction will empower the supply chain ensuring hassle-free trade transactions benefitting the traders and farmers alike.

D Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board said that by introducing the technologically advanced platform the Board aims to expand the opportunity for farmers and traders in terms of market and competition ensuring better price realization for cardamom. By the introduction of the new platform, there is scope to conduct the e-auction in multi centres, if the stakeholder’s desires so, he added.