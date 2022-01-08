To meet EU regulations, Rubber Board set to open advanced analysis laboratory

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
The Rubber Board is all set to commission an advanced analysis laboratory for rubber products on January 11 at the Rubber Research Institute.
The new facility will enable exporters to conduct independent third party testing of rubber products for REACH compliance and manufacturers in the MSME sector to design REACH complaint product formulations. Siby Varghese, Joint Director, RRII sid.
REACH is the European community regulation which deals with Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemical substances.
RRII already has a NABL approved laboratory for conducting product testing as per national (IS, EU, ASTM) and international specifications. The additional facility set up the institute will enable exporters to compete in the export market, he said.
Currently the exports of rubber products especially to the European Union is a challenging task as the exporters need to meet stringent regulatory measurements. The objectives of REACH regulation are to protect the human health and the environment through better and earlier identification of the residual chemical substances in industrial products, he added.
EU is a major importer of rubber products from India with a value of Rs4200 crore in 2017-18, which constituted 25 per cent of the total export earnings of rubber products from India.Although REACH is now mandatory for products manufactured in or shipped to EU, many other developed countries into which India exports rubber products may adopt similar restrictions sooner or later.
Several chemicals restricted under REACH are used in rubber products that are exported to EU member countries. Rubber chemicals such as plasticisers, extenders, accelerators, crosslinking agents, resins, antioxidants, colouring agents, reclaimed rubber etc. are come under the preview of REACH regulation.
REACH restricts and control the use of polycyclic aromatics (PCA) and substances of very high concern (SVHC) in rubber products to the minimum limits.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...