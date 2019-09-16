Tobacco Prices

as on : 16-09-2019 03:53:08 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Kayamganj(UP)150.00-31.823290.003700325039.62
Aliganj(UP)26.0023.811715.6019002100-13.64
Annur(TN)15.00-25108.0031003100-
Farukhabad(UP)13.0018.18310.204500450087.50
Published on September 16, 2019
