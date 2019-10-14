Tobacco Prices

as on : 14-10-2019 02:28:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Kayamganj(UP)100.00-16.673365.003450350068.29
Aliganj(UP)44.7024.171070.302100210013.51
Annur(TN)10.00100163.0031003100-
Published on October 14, 2019
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)