Tobacco Prices

as on : 23-10-2019 02:34:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Kayamganj(UP)200.00254385.003050335048.78
Aliganj(UP)77.20101.041354.5021002100-2.33
Nawabganj(UP)35.00NC1077.8529202800-
Farukhabad(UP)14.0040296.304200420068.00
Annur(TN)12.50-16.67218.0031003100-
Published on October 23, 2019
