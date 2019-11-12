Tobacco Prices

as on : 12-11-2019 02:52:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Aliganj(UP)42.00-601648.5019002100-12.84
Annur(TN)15.00200278.0031003100-
Pendraroad(Cht)12.50-25.002000--
Published on November 12, 2019
