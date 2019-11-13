Tobacco Prices

as on : 13-11-2019 03:06:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Kayamganj(UP)100.00NC5085.002800280021.74
Aliganj(UP)42.801.91734.102100190013.51
Nawabganj(UP)36.00NC1297.8532203140-
Ramanujganj(Cht)3.40-17.0716.604600410053.33
Published on November 13, 2019
