Tobacco Prices

as on : 15-11-2019 03:00:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Kayamganj(UP)80.00-205245.002800280021.74
Nawabganj(UP)36.00NC1369.8532203220-
Annur(TN)15.00NC308.0031003100-
Farukhabad(UP)13.00-10.34365.304050605062.00
Published on November 15, 2019
