Tobacco Prices

as on : 18-11-2019 04:42:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Kayamganj(UP)60.00-255365.002900280026.09
Aliganj(UP)40.60-5.141815.30210021007.69
Nawabganj(UP)38.005.561445.8533503220-
Farukhabad(UP)11.00-15.38387.3064004050156.00
Published on November 18, 2019
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)