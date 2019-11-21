Tobacco Prices

as on : 21-11-2019 02:24:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Aliganj(UP)44.409.361904.1019002100NC
Nawabganj(UP)37.00-2.631519.8534203350-
Farukhabad(UP)11.00NC409.304200640068.00
