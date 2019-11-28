Tobacco Prices

as on : 28-11-2019 03:45:26 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Aliganj(UP)62.0039.642028.102100190010.53
Nawabganj(UP)35.00-5.411589.8534503420-
Farukhabad(UP)12.00-7.69459.3074004300196.00
Published on November 28, 2019
