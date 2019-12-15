Tobacco Prices

as on : 15-12-2019 03:19:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Aliganj(UP)36.00-11.982382.902100210010.53
Published on December 15, 2019
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)