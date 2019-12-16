Tobacco Prices

as on : 16-12-2019 02:32:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Aliganj(UP)35.00-2.782452.902100210010.53
Farukhabad(UP)14.007.69578.3076004400186.79
Annur(TN)6.00-60320.0031003100NC
Published on December 16, 2019
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)