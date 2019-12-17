Tobacco Prices

as on : 17-12-2019 04:36:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Aliganj(UP)70.001002592.902100210010.53
Nawabganj(UP)32.00-3.031719.8535803480-
Farukhabad(UP)10.00-28.57598.3076007600186.79
Annur(TN)6.00NC332.0031003100NC
Ramanujganj(Cht)1.20-64.7119.003600460020.00
Published on December 17, 2019
