Tobacco Prices

as on : 23-12-2019 03:05:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Aliganj(UP)31.60-40.62825.502100210010.53
Farukhabad(UP)13.0018.18670.3077004700180.00
Annur(TN)5.00-16.67354.0031003100NC
Published on December 23, 2019
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)