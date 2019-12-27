Tobacco Prices

The Chinese juggernaut is beginning to roll in India
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Tobacco
|Aliganj(UP)
|61.10
|93.35
|2947.70
|2100
|2100
|10.53
|Farukhabad(UP)
|8.00
|-27.27
|708.30
|4800
|4700
|74.55
|Annur(TN)
|5.00
|-50.98
|384.40
|3100
|3100
|NC
Geopolitical tensions, tech disruptions to intensify in the new decade
The new decade is all about partnerships
The ZS EV promises a range of 340 km and a balanced performance. Will buyers plug into this newbie?
A glut of savings provides the technical backdrop for this outlook
Pledging of MF units is cheaper than a personal loan. Read on to know the criteria
After serving a company for more than 20 years, I had to surrender shares I got as ESOP, on my resignation ...
Investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics at current levels. After recording a ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...