Tobacco Prices

as on : 27-12-2019 04:07:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Aliganj(UP)61.1093.352947.702100210010.53
Farukhabad(UP)8.00-27.27708.304800470074.55
Annur(TN)5.00-50.98384.4031003100NC
Published on December 27, 2019
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)