Tobacco Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Aliganj(UP)62.80-1103.202100-10.53
Farukhabad(UP)11.00-251.904800-74.55
Published on January 07, 2020
