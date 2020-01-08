Tobacco Prices

as on : 08-01-2020 04:21:52 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Aliganj(UP)47.00-25.161150.202100210010.53
Farukhabad(UP)11.00NC262.904800480074.55
Punchaipuliyampatti(TN)4.00-12.003200--
Published on January 08, 2020
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)