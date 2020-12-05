Today’s weather: Depression stays put, but sustains rain over Tamil Nadu

Agri Business

Vinson Kurian Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on December 05, 2020 Published on December 05, 2020

Most parts of North Coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining interior, the Ghats region and parts of Kerala may receive rain as the depression from erstwhile cyclone 'Burevi' stays put in the Gulf of Mannar waters. Photo: The Weather Company

May weaken to a well-marked 'low' by evening

An ‘orange' alert continues to be valid for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and South Kerala and a ‘yellow’ alert for Lakshadweep for today (Saturday) a day after a remnant depression from erstwhile cyclone ‘Burevi’ remained stationary over the Gulf of Mannar. It is expected to stay anchored in the waters through the day, even while being able to kick up a lot of rain.

Parts of North Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, have been reporting rain from the morning with the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, predicting moderate rain over parts of the metropolis till past sometime after noon even as other areas may remain generally cloudy. The Chennai weather bloggers have been tweeting the developments as the day wore on (please see below).

Rains continue in Tamil Nadu

Parts of South Tamil Nadu too have received rainfall till early this morning with Manimuthar (5.2 cm); Tirunelveli (4.6 cm); Sattankulam (4.1 cm) and Kayathar (3.4 cm), apart from Lalpet in Cuddalore district (4.3 cm) being major beneficiaries. Convective clouds rose tall over Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Theni, Sivagangai and Pudukkottai districts which had recorded disproportionately lower rain during the last two-three days while it had rained heavily over the North.

Tall clouds were on show also over Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts. These have the potential to cause heavy rainfall at isolated places over this region, which should be currently under the grip of varyingly heavy spells form this morning.

Depression remains locked in

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi, said that the depression remained practically stationary during the past 33 hours and was located this morning over the Gulf of Mannar about 40 km South-West of Ramanathapuram and 70 km West-South-West of Pamban, with wind speeds of a much-reduced 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr. The IMD expects it to remain stalled over the same region while weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area by the evening.

This may not significantly affect its rain generating capacity and the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today and tomorrow (Saturday and Sunday). Heavy rainfall is also predicted South Kerala and Mahe today while it would be heavy to very heavy over Kerala on Sunday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Lakshadweep on both today and tomorrow.

High winds, rough seas

Squally winds with wind speeds reaching 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr may prevail over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining South-West Bay of Bengal, and the Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari in South Tamil Nadu into tonight and reduce thereafter.

Strong winds of 35-45 km/hr in speed gusting to 55 km/hr may blow over the Lakshadweep, Maldives and Comorin area; the South-East Arabian Sea and along and off the South Kerala coast on Saturday and Sunday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining South-West Bay along and off the South Tamil Nadu coast today. They may not venture into the Lakshadweep, Maldives and Comorin area; the South-East Arabian Sea; and along and off South Kerala coast on both Saturday and Sunday.

