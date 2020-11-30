Today’s Weather: Rain clouds drift into coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The well-marked low-pressure area lies over South-East Bay of Bengal is expected to concentrate into a depression today (Monday) and intensify further thereafter, move west-north-westwards, and reach near the South Tamil Nadu coast around Wednesday.

The system would bring back scattered to widespread rainfall activity over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Lakshadweep, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and South Rayalaseema from today (Monday) to Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Rain cloud movement

Satellite pictures this (Monday) morning showed parcels of rain clouds drifting into parts of Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Kaveripattinam and Thanjavur and into interior Tamil Nadu over Dindigul; while heavier clouds were spotted over Jaffna at the extreme northern parts of Sri Lanka and across the Palk Strait over the Velankanni-Rameswaram belt along South-East Tamil Nadu.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is being forecast over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during this period, while it would be isolated extremely heavy over South Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on Wednesday. Isolated heavy falls with moderate thunderstorms and lightning also is likely South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Lakshadweep area on Wednesday and Thursday.

Warning to fishermen

Fishermen are advised not to venture into over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal today; over the South-West Bay of Bengal, the Gulf of Mannar, the Comorin area, and along and off the Tamil Nadu-Kerala coasts on Tuesday and Wednesday; and over Lakshadweep-Maldives areas and the South-East Arabian Sea on Wednesday and Thursday.

An IMD forecast for today (Monday) said that squally weather with winds speeding up to 45-55 km/hr and gusting to 65 km/hr may prevail over the central parts of the South Bay and warned against fishermen venturing out into these areas.

Heavy to very heavy rain

On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rainfall may lash South Tamil Nadu with heavy rainfall being warned at isolated places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely at isolated places over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Also on Tuesday, squally weather with wind speeds reaching 50-60 km/hr and gusting to 70 km/hr (deep depression to cyclone) may prevail over the South-West Bay of Bengal, the Comorin area, the Gulf of Mannar and Tamil Nadu-Kerala coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Movement of remnant system

An extended outlook valid till Friday said that light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places over the South Peninsula and the Andaman& Nicobar Islands. Isolated heavy falls are also likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, apparently as part of a fresh wave of rains emerging in the South Bay of Bengal.

During this period, a remnant of the current low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal (depression/weakened cyclone by then) is likely to emerge into the South-East Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast after it crossed through the extreme southern parts of the peninsula (South Tamil Nadu and adjoining Kerala) by Thursday, intensify thereafter, and move farther away from the Kerala coast.