Prices of tomatoes in retail markets on Saturday remained at an elevated level of up to ₹250 per kilogramme across major cities due to monsoon rains and lean season.

The all-India average price stood at almost ₹117 per kg, according to government data.

To provide relief to retail consumers, the Centre is selling tomatoes at a discounted ₹90 per kg in select cities like Delhi-NCR, Patna, and Lucknow.

National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) are selling tomato on behalf of the Centre through mobile vans.

"In addition to various parts of Delhi and Noida, sale of tomatoes at discounted rates started today at Lucknow, Patna and Muzaffarpur," Union Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh tweeted.

In a statement, the Department of Consumer Affairs said about 18,000 kg of tomatoes were sold across Delhi-NCR to retail consumers.

"It seems to have made an impact as on Saturday there was a sharp drop in Azadpur Mandi (wholesale) price and a slight dip in retail price," it added.

"We initiated sale in Lucknow on Saturday and 7,000 kg was sold. On Sunday, we will intervene in the retail market in Kanpur also while continuing the interventions in Delhi and Lucknow," the department said.

List of locations for the sale of tomatoes at discounted prices for Delhi, Lucknow and Kanpur for Sunday 16th July 2023@PMOIndia@PiyushGoyal@jagograhakjago@UPGovt@myogiofficepic.twitter.com/oxwuiOdV7r — Rohit Kumar Singh (@rohitksingh) July 15, 2023

From Sunday onwards, NCCF plans to sell tomatoes through 100-odd Kendriya Bhandar outlets in the national capital. It is in talks with Mother Dairy to sell tomatoes through their 400 Safal retail outlets in Delhi-NCR.

As per the data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs, the average all-India retail price of tomatoes was ruling at ₹116.86 per kg on Saturday, while the maximum rate was ₹250 per kg and the minimum was ₹25 per kg. The modal price of tomatoes is ₹100 per kg.

Among metros, tomatoes were ruling at ₹178 per kg in Delhi, followed by ₹150 per kg in Mumbai, and ₹132 per kg in Chennai.

The maximum price of ₹250 per kg was in Hapur.

Tomato prices normally shoot up during July-August and October-November periods, which are generally lean production months.

Supply disruption caused due to monsoon has led to a sharp rise in the rates.