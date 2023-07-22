Tomatoes will be sold through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in New Delhi by National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF).

These are among the steps the Centre takes in the wake of tomato prices rising in the country.

T Koshy, CEO, ONDC said,” We are enabling tomatoes at ₹70 in Delhi through ONDC network by NCCF in the same line as it is doing using mobile vans in Delhi.”

He said that pilot orders were taken on Friday and are now being opened up for the larger consumer base.

Tomatoes will be available in the capital city through the buyer apps listed on ONDC, including Paytm, Magicpin and Mystore. This is likely to be done in the next few days.

On Saturday, tomatoes from NCCF were available for purchase on the Paytm app from 9 am -3 pm while stocks last.

Earlier this month, ONDC, an initiative of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), went Beta live in Mumbai, Delhi NCR (including Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad), Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata, besides Bengaluru and Meerut. This was done post-scaling seller density in these cities.

Consumers can purchase from the sellers in these cities on the ONDC network through four active buyer applications — Paytm, Mystore, Spice Money, and Magicpin.