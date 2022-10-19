TraceX Technologies, a blockchain-powered traceability platform that enhances food and supply chain transparency, has forayed into Africa by partnering with Ghana-based agritech consulting firm Univision to offer traceability in the agriculture supply chain.

Through this partnership, TraceX and Univision will bring the entire agriculture ecosystem under one platform. From smallholder farmers in Ghana to financial institutions that provide loans to farmers, all members of the agri supply chain will be able to interact and transact under one platform, TraceX said in a statement.

Univision Consultancy Ltd offers Ag-Tech Consulting, Agribusiness Mapping, Export Aggregator, and Business Support Services to clients both in Ghana and abroad.

Isaac Ampiaw, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Univision , said, “One of the main reasons we chose to work with TraceX is that they enable us to bring all the key stakeholders of the ecosystem together under one digital platform. Additionally, they offer an offline and online model of communication that allows smallholder farmers to easily communicate with other members of the supply chain. We look forward to working closely with TraceX to offer end-to-end traceability in the agri supply chain”

Srivatsa Sreenivasarao, Co-Founder and CEO, TraceX, said, “Africa is a key geography for us because of the strong growth opportunities that exist for agribusinesses. Supply chain digitization has a lot of potential, particularly in West Africa, and we are happy to partner with Univision to tap into this opportunity. End-to-end digitization enables traceability, which in turn increases opportunities for smallholder farmers and improves their access to capita