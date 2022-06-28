TraceX, TechnoServe tie-up to offer blockchain traceability for Araku Valley coffee producers

TraceX Technologies, a blockchain-powered traceability platform, has partnered with international non-profit TechnoServe, to offer end-to-end digital traceability for coffee produced by about 3,500 farmers in Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh.

Through this partnership, TechnoServe to provide its partner brands Blue Tokai and Humble beans the ability to track and record every stages of the coffee’s journey, from bean to cup.

As a part of the ‘Sustainable Livelihoods for Smallholder Farmers’ program, grant-funded by the Walmart Foundation, TechnoServe currently works with 4,000 farmers through Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) spread across 355 villages in the Araku Valley.

Quality

Most of the farmers follow organic farming due to which their yield capacity is much lower than their counterparts in Karnataka. Over the years, TechnoServe has assisted the farmers with agronomy training, building visibility, increasing coffee productivity, managing post-harvest, and providing the necessary market linkages. To further improve their livelihoods, TechnoServe has partnered with TraceX to ensure consistency in the quality of coffee produced, thus resulting in improved market linkage for the farmers, a TraceX statement said.

TechnoServe uses the pre-harvest module to track the coffee valuefirst mile connectivity of the value chain. This is followed by the onboarding of Blue Tokai, Humble Beans and Slay Coffee clients onto the same blockchain network to track the post-harvest processes and generate a QR code product identity for consumer engagement. A seamless integration of all the stakeholders on a collaborative platform in the supply chain, building trustworthy and authentic customer brands.

Sandesh Deranna, Crop Lead- Coffee Value Chain, TechnoServe, said, it’s program is aimed at improving the lives of smallholder farmers in Andhra by establishing sustainable, locally-led systems and processes for FPOs and promoting good agriculture practices and post-harvest management practices, among the FPO shareholders. “In order to do that, we are always on the lookout for digital tools that will help farmers improve their incomes and build a better future for themselves. TraceX was exactly the solution we were looking for. Through their blockchain-enabled traceability platform, TraceX empowers farmers by giving them more visibility, improving efficiency and profitability, building trust and transparency, leading to a better connect with the end consumers,” he said.

Srivatsa Sreenivasarao, Co-Founder and CEO, TraceX, said “We are thrilled to partner with a brand that has transformed the lives of millions of people in low-income communities. This partnership allows us to create an impact not only on the end consumer but also improve the livelihoods of farmers in the Araku Valley region. We look forward to working together on many more initiatives to create a transparent, ethical, and sustainable supply chain.”

B2B SaaS subscription model

TraceX has a B2B SaaS subscription model where it works with companies across livestock, poultry, seafood, and agri supply chains. The company currently works with over 30 food companies, including Olam, MTR Foods, Slay Coffee, Govt of Telangana, GoDesi, Sam Agri, and Milk Mantra.